About this product

It’s the best kind of head rush. Feel euphoric creativity influence your thoughts and mental disposition. Begin a day of imaginative endeavors with Kindred Mind; your brain will thank you. Our capsules are made using only the cleanest CO2 extraction methods available, resulting in a final product that is free of harmful chemicals and solvents. Once the oils are extracted, our team of scientists meticulously test each batch to ensure accurate potency and consistency. Our capsules are a perfect solution for those who seek a traditional (but not so traditional) medicated experience.