WHY KING BUDDHA CBD OIL TINCTURES? At King Buddha, we use only the highest quality organic hemp and utilize Co2 extraction to maintain purity. Our CBD tinctures use simple ingredients, like Broad-Spectrum CBD, Ginger, Turmeric, MTC (coconut) oil, and over 40 active cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CBD oil tinctures are safe for daily use with easy-to-use rubber droppers to easily adjust your dosage. HOW MUCH CBD OIL SHOULD I TAKE? We have a dosing guideline on the product box to illustrate how much CBD is contained in the dropper (at different levels). The exact amount of CBD oil to take will vary for each person. Several factors will determine your appropriate, effective dose. Start with 1 full dropper (1 serving) and adjust (increase or decrease) with each use until you know the right number of drops for you. We recommend taking one or two servings per day and allowing up to 30 days of daily use to know how your body responds. WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO TAKE CBD OIL USING THE TINCTURE? Shake the tincture bottle and unscrew the product cap. Fill the dropper with the dosage of choice (a completely full dropper indicates one serving) and squeeze the CBD oil under your tongue. Hold the CBD oil under your tongue for 45 seconds and then swallow. Allow for 30 days of continued use to experience the best results and adjust as needed. Our CBD oil tinctures are flavorless, so mixing the CBD oil with a shake or food is another popular way to get your CBD intake. WILL THIS MAKE ME HIGH? Our CBD tinctures utilize broad Spectrum CBD oil extracted from organic hemp using co2 extraction techniques. This extraction technique allows us to pull many compounds and cannabinoids from the hemp plant, and completely remove the THC. Our tinctures do not contain any THC and are not psychoactive (won't get you high). Also, our CBD tinctures are safe for all MOS to use.