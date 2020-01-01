 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture 500mg

by King Buddha CBD

$49.99MSRP

About this product

WHY KING BUDDHA CBD OIL TINCTURES? At King Buddha, we use only the highest quality organic hemp and utilize Co2 extraction to maintain purity. Our CBD tinctures use simple ingredients, like Broad-Spectrum CBD, Ginger, Turmeric, MTC (coconut) oil, and over 40 active cannabinoids and terpenes. Our CBD oil tinctures are safe for daily use with easy-to-use rubber droppers to easily adjust your dosage. HOW MUCH CBD OIL SHOULD I TAKE? We have a dosing guideline on the product box to illustrate how much CBD is contained in the dropper (at different levels). The exact amount of CBD oil to take will vary for each person. Several factors will determine your appropriate, effective dose. Start with 1 full dropper (1 serving) and adjust (increase or decrease) with each use until you know the right number of drops for you. We recommend taking one or two servings per day and allowing up to 30 days of daily use to know how your body responds. WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO TAKE CBD OIL USING THE TINCTURE? Shake the tincture bottle and unscrew the product cap. Fill the dropper with the dosage of choice (a completely full dropper indicates one serving) and squeeze the CBD oil under your tongue. Hold the CBD oil under your tongue for 45 seconds and then swallow. Allow for 30 days of continued use to experience the best results and adjust as needed. Our CBD oil tinctures are flavorless, so mixing the CBD oil with a shake or food is another popular way to get your CBD intake. WILL THIS MAKE ME HIGH? Our CBD tinctures utilize broad Spectrum CBD oil extracted from organic hemp using co2 extraction techniques. This extraction technique allows us to pull many compounds and cannabinoids from the hemp plant, and completely remove the THC. Our tinctures do not contain any THC and are not psychoactive (won't get you high). Also, our CBD tinctures are safe for all MOS to use.

About this brand

King Buddha CBD Product's goal is simple. Provide high-quality THC free products to the individuals who need them most. With so many products marketed toward the health and fitness industry that contain harsh chemicals, we wanted to change the norm. Our products are designed to improve the overall health, performance, and lifestyle of the active everyday person. We give you the best of what your body needs when it needs it. PROCESS We work tirelessly to ensure we have the highest performing CBD on the market. We do not use any chemicals in our processing; therefore, we utilize the CO2 method of extraction to obtain some of the purest Hemp-derived cannabidiol on the market. QUALITY From custom formulas to packaging and design, our commitment to quality is seen in every detail of our products. We use the highest quality organic Non-GMO hemp. All of our products are cruelty-free and gluten-free.