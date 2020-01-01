CBD Doggy Snacks - 200mg (pack of 40)
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
BENEFITS OF CBD OIL FOR DOGS? Like humans, cats have an Endocannabinoid System. This system carries a crucial role in regulating: pain & inflammation, muscle spasms, digestive issues, nervous behaviors, skin irritations, naturally occurring aging problems, as well as overall health and wellness. HOW MUCH CBD SHOULD I GIVE MY DOG? Our CBD Dog treats are infused with approximately 10mg of broad-spectrum CBD oil in each treat. We recommend as a general guideline to give your cat treats based on their weight. These guidelines are printed on the product label.
