 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. CBG Hemp Flower 7g

CBG Hemp Flower 7g

by King Buddha CBD

Write a review
King Buddha CBD Cannabis Flower CBG Hemp Flower 7g

$38.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cannabigerol (CBG) Hemp, is one of the 100+ cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, meaning it won’t get you “high.” It typically converts into CBD and THC as the hemp plant grows. Still, some strains of industrial hemp, including KB CBG Flower, are bred specifically to produce high levels of CBG to take advantage of its beneficial effects. Like THC and CBD, CBG reacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the human body, but each cannabinoid provides different results. King Buddha Hemp CBD Flower is grown naturally, and it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. Experience your CBD in the most natural option available with the raw plant itself. Our plant buds test between 20.84% CBGA, with less than 0.3% THC. Each jar contains 7 grams of CBG Hemp.100% Legal in all 50 states with 0.30% or less of THC. All flower jars come with (1) Boveda Humidity pack.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

King Buddha CBD Logo
King Buddha CBD Product's goal is simple. Provide high-quality THC free products to the individuals who need them most. With so many products marketed toward the health and fitness industry that contain harsh chemicals, we wanted to change the norm. Our products are designed to improve the overall health, performance, and lifestyle of the active everyday person. We give you the best of what your body needs when it needs it. PROCESS We work tirelessly to ensure we have the highest performing CBD on the market. We do not use any chemicals in our processing; therefore, we utilize the CO2 method of extraction to obtain some of the purest Hemp-derived cannabidiol on the market. QUALITY From custom formulas to packaging and design, our commitment to quality is seen in every detail of our products. We use the highest quality organic Non-GMO hemp. All of our products are cruelty-free and gluten-free.