Slim Touch Control Variable Voltage Oil Pen Vape Battery

by King Cloud Pens

4.07
$19.99MSRP

About this product

Slim, discreet and stylish Touch sensor control New & improved operation! Variable voltage [2.4 | 3.2 | 4.0 V] Preheat capability Open source 510 thread interface 280 mAh capacity battery 30 min USB rapid charger Battery status indicator with low level warning

7 customer reviews

PhillyBilly

Ordered a few, they were AWESOME, ordered a few more, didn't come when they were supposed to, nobody said a word to me, had to contact after 3 wks late, they said 2 more wks, took 4 more, but was happy to wait for a good product, then ordered 2 more when they claimed they we're ALL GOOD, and they never came, so king cloud owes me 45$ or 2 white pens, tried to contact and heard NOTHIN, so as of now, they are thieves, I want my money or my order, or whatever problem they are having, I'ma have to add to it, better business bureau, whoever, we shall see

cortneyy257

I just got this pen maybe like 3 or 4 months ago and it just stopped working. It worked pretty good till recently. Its totally charged but doesn’t work when I go to use it. A little disappointing.

jmcieciek

Love love love this pen. Hands down the best Ive tried in a while. Like that its adjustable and charges up quickly!!! <3

About this brand

Variable voltage - touch control - quick charge - 510 thread - oil pen vape batteries designed for CBD & THC preloaded cartridges