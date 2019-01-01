 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD Itch Relief Pet Spray (King Kalm Soothe)

CBD Itch Relief Pet Spray (King Kalm Soothe)

by King Kanine

About this product

Our CBD-infused King Kalm Soothe Spray was formulated to help pets with dermal abrasions, hot spots, and dry, cracked skin. Made with ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil, and chamomile, our Soothe Spray can help reduce inflammation and protect against potential infections with no abrasive chemicals or hazardous ingredients. The soothing benefits of this dog itch relief spray can also reduce the urge to lick and scratch. This natural pet anti-itch spray is made with CBD from hemp, free of THC. Each product is formulated with your pet in mind manufactured in our GMP Certified, ISO-90001 Certified FDA Facility. Most importantly, each batch of King Kalm CBD for pets has been tested by independent labs to ensure quality, purity, and safety. Ingredients: CBD oil, aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree oil, colloidal silver Directions: Spray directly on the affected area. Apply as needed.

About this brand

At King Kanine™, we all come to work every day because we simply adore our pets and know that others love theirs as much as we do. Because of this love and passion, we have dedicated our lives to create innovative products for dogs, cats, and horses that will not only be easier for the pet owner but will revolutionize the alternative treatment of pet ailments. Our pioneering concepts are the basis for originating these products and we will continue to push ourselves to be the trailblazer in the pet industry. Our company launched its first product, the KING KOMB™, to resolve the massive issue of shedding from our Great Dane Mojo. The KING KOMB™ has evolved into a Self- Cleaning multi-purpose tool. We proudly sell this product in over 26 countries and have continued to expand our wellness line to add organic and natural products that are truly transparent in their ingredients. KING KLEAN, our organic shampoo has only six ingredients that pet owners can trust. Our CBD rich product line, KING KALM™, is now the forefront for pet alternative treatments and includes oils, sprays and balms. If we can’t give it to our own dogs, we won’t consider creating it for yours.