About this product
Say goodbye to all that fur! The ALL NEW Self-Cleaning Retraction Action KING KOMB™ Mini is the Ultimate Grooming and De-Shedding hair brush for small sized dogs and cats. It's as easy as Komb, Retract & Klean. 51 perfectly sized rubberized bristles to remove allergy triggering danders. Helps keep your pets coat silky smooth. Self Cleaning retractable shedding edges Ergonomic design makes de-shedding comfortable and easy Helps reduce shedding and allergenic dander Facilitates the removal of loose hair from the top coat and undercoat Rubber bristles excellent for massage & dermal stimulation for a healthy coat Use for shampooing or massaging in essential or topical oils Designed by pet passionate dog owners Does not cut your pets fur
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.