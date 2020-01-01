 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cannalope Kush Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Cannalope Kush Cartridge 1g

by King Pen Vapes

Write a review
King Pen Vapes Concentrates Cartridges Cannalope Kush Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cannalope Kush

Cannalope Kush

Cannalope Kush from DNA Genetics mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This hybrid delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria.

About this brand

King Pen Vapes Logo
King Pen Vapes is your ultimate one stop shop for all vaporizers and vaporizer accessories. We have vaporizers for dry herb, concentrates and eliquids