  5. Euphoria - Single Shot

Euphoria - Single Shot

by Kingdom Harvest

Kingdom Harvest Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Euphoria - Single Shot

$13.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

upercharged Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9 - Single Shot Each bottle of Euphoria contains a proprietary combination of our Supercharged Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9. Euphoria available in single shots or double shots Kingdom Harvest Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina Organically grown, naturally processed, and made from non-GMO hemp plants Kingdom Harvest CBD Oil uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers Our product is a Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract, made from proprietary processes and formulas focusing on creating the highest degree of efficacy possible Flavor: Citrus Size: 1 Shot (3mL) Serving: .1 Shot Per Day Quality: Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9 THC: <.3 than> Suggested Use We recommend a serving of 1 shot daily, taken under the tongue and held there for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. In some cases there have been side effects such as an Euphoric State of mind and well-being.

About this brand

Nestled in a sacred space deep within the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina is a land of uncommon bounty. Kissed by gentle winds sweeping through the rolling hills and blessed by moderate temperatures at just the right altitude, this is a land enriched by a combination of environmental conditions so rare that only a few places like it exist. It is a unique place where the soil remains perpetually fertile and all that grows there is simply better. A true seed to bottle operation. Our revolutionary patent-pending dual extraction process allows us to bring you the world's first Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract ™. Simply the most complete and effective CBD on the planet! Organically grown, naturally processed, Naturally Better ™.