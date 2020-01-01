Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$35.00
$13.50MSRP
upercharged Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9 - Single Shot Each bottle of Euphoria contains a proprietary combination of our Supercharged Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9. Euphoria available in single shots or double shots Kingdom Harvest Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina Organically grown, naturally processed, and made from non-GMO hemp plants Kingdom Harvest CBD Oil uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers Our product is a Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract, made from proprietary processes and formulas focusing on creating the highest degree of efficacy possible Flavor: Citrus Size: 1 Shot (3mL) Serving: .1 Shot Per Day Quality: Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9 THC: <.3 than> Suggested Use We recommend a serving of 1 shot daily, taken under the tongue and held there for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. In some cases there have been side effects such as an Euphoric State of mind and well-being.
