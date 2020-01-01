 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Kush Hemp Flower - 15.75% CBD

Kush Hemp Flower - 15.75% CBD

by Kingdom Harvest

Kingdom Harvest Cannabis Flower Kush Hemp Flower - 15.75% CBD

Kush is a new genetic in the Hemp space. Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp crosses a Pre-98 Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with light green hues. This genetic holds true to its Kush lineage, with aromatic hints of wood and citrus, with a nutmeg aftertaste. Fans of OG genetics will not be disappointed. Best for a relaxing and mellow mood, Bubba Kush is one of our go-to strains to unwind. What’s inside? CBD: 15.75% Dry Weight: 3.5 or 7 Grams THC: < 0.3% Grown In: North Carolina Contains less than .3% THC. Kingdom Harvest is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina Organically grown, naturally processed, and made from non-GMO hemp plants. Kingdom Harvest uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers Our product is a Whole-Spectrum Hemp Flower, made from proprietary processes and formulas focusing on creating the highest degree of efficacy possible

Nestled in a sacred space deep within the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina is a land of uncommon bounty. Kissed by gentle winds sweeping through the rolling hills and blessed by moderate temperatures at just the right altitude, this is a land enriched by a combination of environmental conditions so rare that only a few places like it exist. It is a unique place where the soil remains perpetually fertile and all that grows there is simply better. A true seed to bottle operation. Our revolutionary patent-pending dual extraction process allows us to bring you the world's first Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract ™. Simply the most complete and effective CBD on the planet! Organically grown, naturally processed, Naturally Better ™.