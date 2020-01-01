 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract - 1000mg CBD - Natural

by Kingdom Harvest

$124.95MSRP

Every cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid? Yep. We are able to offer the most complete hemp extract on the planet thanks to our patent-pending dual extraction process. We start with fresh hemp flower grown on our organic farm deep in the sun-kissed mountains of North Carolina. We then blend a heat-activated extraction (full spectrum) to a raw cold extraction to produce a tincture that contains EVERY beneficial nutrient that the hemp plant has to offer. The Kingdom Harvest promise: Our hemp is organically grown, naturally processed, and starts from non-GMO seeds. Our farm NEVER uses herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. All Natural means ALL NATURAL 🌿CBD 33mg/ml CBD 1000mg per bottle Flavor: Natural Size: 1000mg/30mL bottle THC: <.3 (less than) Suggested Use We recommend a serving of 0.25 ml, twice daily, taken under the tongue, and held for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. We provide a graduated dropper so you can accurately measure your serving. We advise all of our customers to “Start low and go SLO” with our sublingual oil (SLO). Depending on your physiology, you may desire to increase the frequency of your servings to suit your own personal needs. We recommend starting with the suggested serving twice a day for one week prior to making adjustments. Increase your servings by one additional serving per day, allowing one additional week to note any change in effect. If after increasing your serving frequency, you find that still need more, increase your serving size as well. We suggest doing so in 0.25 ml increments. Pay attention to your body and how it responds to the Kingdom Harvest product and let those observations be your guide.

Nestled in a sacred space deep within the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina is a land of uncommon bounty. Kissed by gentle winds sweeping through the rolling hills and blessed by moderate temperatures at just the right altitude, this is a land enriched by a combination of environmental conditions so rare that only a few places like it exist. It is a unique place where the soil remains perpetually fertile and all that grows there is simply better. A true seed to bottle operation. Our revolutionary patent-pending dual extraction process allows us to bring you the world's first Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract ™. Simply the most complete and effective CBD on the planet! Organically grown, naturally processed, Naturally Better ™.