  5. Pie Hoe Crumble 1g
Hybrid

Pie Hoe Crumble 1g

by Kings Garden

Write a review
Kings Garden Concentrates Solvent Pie Hoe Crumble 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pie Hoe

Pie Hoe

Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away. 

About this brand

Kings Garden Logo