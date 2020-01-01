 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
KING'S PIPE - 16'' DOUBLE FRITTED DISC STRAIGHT WATER PIPE

by KING's Pipe Online Headshop

$99.99MSRP

About this product

Highlights: - Double Frit Discs - Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) - 16 inch Straight Water Pipe - 50mm Glass Tube - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl - American Glass - Cylinder type Scientific Straight Glass Bong - Ice on the ice catcher makes smoke chill and smooth. - 110mm Wide base for secure support - Handcrafted in Los Angeles Double the diffusion with a double filter chamber using the KING's Pipe 16" Double Fritted Disc Straight Water Pipe. Hand-made by the natives in LA, this American glass made bong pipe comes with dual percolation function and a cool down feature that build up a clean and smooth hit. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-White-Fritted-Disc-Straight-Water-Pipe-p/bong-128.htm

About this brand

We here at KING's Pipe Online Headshop pride ourselves on making your shopping experience as pleasant as possible by bringing you the latest & greatest toking goodies from today's most reputable brands of water pipes, vapes, & accessories such as PURR, Empire Glassworks, Mav Glass, The Kind Pen, SLX Grinders, Grav Labs, Chameleon Glass, Dr. Dabber, AND MANY MORE!!! Even our very own KING's Pipe Glass product line that's made with peace & good vibes by local, hardworking, LA based glass blowers! Match these awesome, innovative smoking products with our always fee & discreet US shipping, freebies with every order, no restocking fee, and impeccable customer service and you've got yourself one reliable, thriving company that's forever determined to keep our amazing, high-minded customers as happy as possible! For help or inquiries, hit us up at support@kings-pipe.com. Happy toking!