12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$99.99MSRP
Highlights: - Double Honeycomb - Ice Catcher - 16 inch Straight Shooter type Glass Water Pipe - American Glass - Scientific Glass Bong - Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl - 110mm Wide base for secure support - Handcrafted in Los Angeles Treat yourself to a delightful smoking session with this 16" Double Honeycomb Straight Water Pipe. Made with durable American glass, this strudy bong pipe does a good job with its multi-holed honeycomb perc and ice catcher. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/double-honeycomb-straight-water-pipe-p/wp-157.htm
Be the first to review this product.