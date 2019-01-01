KING's Pipe Glass - 12 Inch Beaker Bong with Lime
$89.99MSRP
About this product
Highlights: - Pastel Green Color Accent - Lime Color - Glass Beaker Bong - 12'' Beaker - Double Ice Pinch - Handblown in Los Angeles - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem and Keck Clip - Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl - 54mm Diameter Glass Tube - 5mm Thick Clear Glass - Scientific Glass Water Pipe - Made in Southern California Double the coolness and the excitement with the KING's Pipe Glass - 12 Inch Beaker Bong with Lime as it comes with a double layered Ice Catcher plus a Diffused Downstem Perc. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/12-lime-beaker-bong-p/wp-537.htm
