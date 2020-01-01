12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
$79.99MSRP
Highlights: - 12 inch High Beaker - KING's Pipe Gold Decal - Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) - Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem - Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl - A Keck Clip is Included - Beaker Type Water Pipe - 50mm Glass Tube - Scientific Glass Bong - Classic Water Pipe - American Glass Go for bigger rips with a 12" Glass Beaker Water Pipe by KING's Pipe Glass. Combine its Diffused Downstem Perc and Ice Pinch together to bring out a well-filtrated and cooled smoke and experience a smooth smoking session hit after hit. Made with top-quality materials to make it long-lasting. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/12-inch-beaker-water-pipe-p/wp-413.htm
