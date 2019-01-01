About this product
Highlights: - Lime Color Accent at the Base, Ice Pinch and Mouth Lip - 8 Inch Mini Beaker - Double Ice Pinch / Ice Catcher - 50mm Diameter Glass Tube - Handblown in Los Angeles - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with 14mm/18mm Low Profile Diffused Downstem - Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl - Comes with a Keck Clip - KING's Pipe Glass GOLD Decal - 5mm Thick Clear Glass - Scientific Glass Pipe - Made in Southern California The KING's Pipe Glass - 8 Inch Beaker with Lime is your reliable travel buddy as it comes in a size that can fit your back pack. Dare to go on an adventure and enjoy mind blowing hits with the help of its powerful low profile diffusion downstem. Product Page: https://www.kings-pipe.com/8-lime-beaker-bong-p/wp-517.htm
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.