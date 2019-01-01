About this product
Highlights: Mini Oil Rig Ball Percolator 6'' In Height Bent Neck King's Pipe Glass Lime Green Accent Rasta Decal 14mm Male Joint Comes with a 14mm Female Quartz Banger Nail Thick Glass Handblown Mini Dab Rig The KING's Pipe Glass Ball Perc Mini Dab Rig is all about bringing out the smoothest hits with its Ball Percolator that works mightily in filtering and cooling your smoke for a tasty toking session. This mini oil rig stands at 6 inches in height making it easy to hold and has a bent neck for that added comfort. Product Page: https://www.kings-pipe.com/kings-pipe-ball-perc-mini-dab-rig-p/wp-497.htm
