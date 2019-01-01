 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. KING'S PIPE GLASS - BALL PERC MINI DAB RIG

KING'S PIPE GLASS - BALL PERC MINI DAB RIG

by KING's Pipe Online Headshop

$84.99MSRP

About this product

Highlights: Mini Oil Rig Ball Percolator 6'' In Height Bent Neck King's Pipe Glass Lime Green Accent Rasta Decal 14mm Male Joint Comes with a 14mm Female Quartz Banger Nail Thick Glass Handblown Mini Dab Rig The KING's Pipe Glass Ball Perc Mini Dab Rig is all about bringing out the smoothest hits with its Ball Percolator that works mightily in filtering and cooling your smoke for a tasty toking session. This mini oil rig stands at 6 inches in height making it easy to hold and has a bent neck for that added comfort. Product Page: https://www.kings-pipe.com/kings-pipe-ball-perc-mini-dab-rig-p/wp-497.htm

About this brand

We here at KING's Pipe Online Headshop pride ourselves on making your shopping experience as pleasant as possible by bringing you the latest & greatest toking goodies from today's most reputable brands of water pipes, vapes, & accessories such as PURR, Empire Glassworks, Mav Glass, The Kind Pen, SLX Grinders, Grav Labs, Chameleon Glass, Dr. Dabber, AND MANY MORE!!! Even our very own KING's Pipe Glass product line that's made with peace & good vibes by local, hardworking, LA based glass blowers! Match these awesome, innovative smoking products with our always fee & discreet US shipping, freebies with every order, no restocking fee, and impeccable customer service and you've got yourself one reliable, thriving company that's forever determined to keep our amazing, high-minded customers as happy as possible! For help or inquiries, hit us up at support@kings-pipe.com. Happy toking!