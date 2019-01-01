KING'S PIPE GLASS - CROSSBAR INLINE PERC DAB RIG
by KING's Pipe Online HeadshopWrite a review
$89.99MSRP
About this product
Highlights: 6'' In Height Crossbar Inline Perc Mini Oil Rig Bent Neck 65mm FAT CAN Body Color Accent Rasta Decal 14mm Male Joint Comes with a 14mm Female Quartz Banger Nail Scientific Glass Bong Wide Base The KING's Pipe Glass Crossbar Inline Perc Dab Rig features a 65mm fat can body that can house huge rips for a a toking sesh that's super! This mini oil rig is 6 inches tall and boasts its bent neck and Crossbar Inline Percolator that entirely diffuses your smoke. Product Page: https://www.kings-pipe.com/kings-pipe-glass-crossbar-inline-rig-p/wp-498.htm
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.