KING's PIPE GLASS - INLINE PERC RECYCLER

by KING's Pipe Online Headshop

$149.99MSRP

About this product

HIghlights: - Inline Perc - 9'' In Height - Bent Neck - Slime Accent with Mouth Piece and Base - 14mm Female Joint - Comes with a 14mm Male Quartz Banger Nail - Scientific Glass Recycler - Wide Base with Color Accent The KING's Pipe Glass - Inline Perc Recycler has an upright length of 9 inches and is determined to to give you diffusion that works incredibly for your herbs and concentrates. Looking fab with its slime accented mouthpiece and base, you'll be longing to get toking in no time! Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/inline-recycler-p/wp-526.htm

About this brand

We here at KING's Pipe Online Headshop pride ourselves on making your shopping experience as pleasant as possible by bringing you the latest & greatest toking goodies from today's most reputable brands of water pipes, vapes, & accessories such as PURR, Empire Glassworks, Mav Glass, The Kind Pen, SLX Grinders, Grav Labs, Chameleon Glass, Dr. Dabber, AND MANY MORE!!! Even our very own KING's Pipe Glass product line that's made with peace & good vibes by local, hardworking, LA based glass blowers! Match these awesome, innovative smoking products with our always fee & discreet US shipping, freebies with every order, no restocking fee, and impeccable customer service and you've got yourself one reliable, thriving company that's forever determined to keep our amazing, high-minded customers as happy as possible! For help or inquiries, hit us up at support@kings-pipe.com. Happy toking!