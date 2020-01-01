12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$74.99MSRP
Highlights: - Single Fritted Disc Perc - Bent Neck - Compact Scientific Glass Bong - American Glass Water Pipe - Stemless with 18mm Female joint - Comes with 18mm Male Glass Bowl - Wide base for secure support Fall in love with scientific glass pipes once you get your hands on a Single Fritted Disc Bent Neck Water Pipe by KING's Pipe. Made with thick American glass, this bong pipe comes with an 18mm Female Joint, an 18mm Male Bowl and a bent neck to prevent water from splashing out of your mouthpiece. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/Single-Fritted-Disc-Bent-Neck-Water-Pipe-p/bong-121.htm
Be the first to review this product.