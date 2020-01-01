12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Highlights: - Single Tornado Disc Perc - Stemless with a 18mm joint - Comes with 18mm Male Bowl - Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) - Scientific Glass Bong - American Glass - Water-filtration at tornado disc guarantees a smooth smoke. - Wide base for secure support. - Tornado disc make water and the smoke spin up Keep the party going and get yourselves a mind-blowing smoking session with the Single Tornado Water Pipe from KING's Pipe. Get total diffusion as it passes through a single tornado disc perc that surely brings out a twister efffect while filtering your smoke. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/Single-Tornado-Water-Pipe-p/bong-135.htm
Be the first to review this product.