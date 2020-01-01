12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
$84.99MSRP
Highlights: - Dual Perc System - Honeycomb Disc to Tornado Perc - Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) for Crushed Ice - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with 18mm Male Glass Bowl - Gold KP Decal - Wide base for secure support - American glass - Handcrafted in Los Angeles,CA The Tornado to Honeycomb Mix Water Pipe offers a dual percolating system and is hand-crafted to perfection by KING's Pipe. Pack it up with some ice for that cooing effect and feel elevated as you draw that well-diffused smoke in as you get it nicely filtered and cooled at the same time. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/Tornado-and-Honeycomb-Mix-Water-Pipe-p/bong-108.htm
