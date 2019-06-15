About this product

10" Boss Glass Beaker Bong This is a Boss Glass beaker bong water pipe that stands about 10" tall. Boss Glass is a Southern California glass maker that is known for making products of only the highest quality. This bong is no different and is perfect down to every detail. The bong is all clear, and measures about 10 inches tall. It features an ice catcher and matching bowl. Colors for this one are clear/black just as pictured, and the order of course includes bowl and down stem. 10 inch tall Authentic Boss Glass Color: Clear, (black mouth tip) Wide base for optimal balance Straight shot design makes for easy cleaning Ice catcher 14mm Joint FREE bowl piece and down stem included with all orders FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/10-boss-glass-beaker-bong-1