kylepartr144
on January 18th, 2019
Good quality and thick glass
$9.99MSRP
100% QUARTZ BANGER FEMALE JOINT - 14/18MM Quartz Bangers are essential pieces used in many dab rigs. This listing is for a female joint banger with a 90 degree bend. Two options are available, 14mm and 18mm. All of our bangers are made of 100% quartz and are high quality. All have thick 4mm walls that can withstand a lot of heat. Lastly, all of our quartz bangers are made with all clear glass and no frost, for a nice, clean look. Features Female joint 14mm or 18mm available 100% glass quartz banger Glass thickness: 4mm FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/100-quartz-banger-female-joint-14-18mm
on January 18th, 2019
