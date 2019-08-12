allangreg76
on August 12th, 2019
I like it simple
Basics 8" Glass Beaker Bong Standing at 8 inches tall, this is the perfect size bong that can be enjoyed by any smoker. This one is awesome because there are several different glass colors available that all look great. You can get this one in either amber, black, green, blue, or white. The joint size on the bowl for this bong is 14mm male. BONG FEATURES: High quality thick glass bong Multiple colors available 8 inches tall Down stem and bowl included 14mm joint size
on August 12th, 2019
on June 5th, 2019
no water splash and clean rips! it is a little skinnier than I thought but no complaints here
on June 4th, 2019
quality bong, quality glass