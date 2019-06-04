trixforlife
on June 4th, 2019
super, super bong with clean honeycombs design
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
17" TRIPLE HONEYCOMB BONG This is one bad bong right here. This big boy stands 17 inches tall and features three honeycomb percs for extra smooth hits. The glass quality on this bong is exceptional and the honeycomb percs are perfectly made. The bong also has an ice catcher and all orders include a free bowl piece with the bong. The joint size on this one is 18mm. The function and quality on this make for one awesome bong! Features 17 inches tall Triple honeycomb diffused Color: Clear, Wide base for optimal balance Straight shot design makes for easy cleaning Ice catcher 18mm Joint FREE bowl piece FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/17-triple-honeycomb-bong
on June 4th, 2019
super, super bong with clean honeycombs design
on April 24th, 2019
spectacular!
on April 24th, 2019
taller than I thought but cant complain. this thing is no joke!