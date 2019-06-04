rojers
on June 4th, 2019
perfect travel pipe and good quality
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$6.99MSRP
Small but mighty! These are great little pipes for on the go. If you add 2 in the cart, a 3rd will automatically be included in your order. -3" glass pipe -Buy 2 get 1 free -Color: varies -FREE shipping with all US orders Great for at home or on the go! These glass pipes measure about 3 inches long. Colors may vary, but if you have a preferred color, please leave a note during checkout and we will do our best to include it in your order. For every 2 pipes ordered, a 3rd will be included in your order FREE of charge. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/three-assorted-3-glass-pipes
on June 4th, 2019
perfect travel pipe and good quality
on March 14th, 2019
really good deal
on March 7th, 2019
pretty small but good for a pocket pipe