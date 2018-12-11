 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. 4.5" Glass Pipe - Buy 2 get 1 Free

4.5" Glass Pipe - Buy 2 get 1 Free

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes 4.5" Glass Pipe - Buy 2 get 1 Free

$9.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

-4.5" glass pipe -Buy 2 get 1 free -Color: varies -FREE shipping with all US orders Great for at home or on the go! These glass pipes measure about 4.5 inches long. Colors may vary, but if you have a preferred color, please leave a note during checkout and we will do our best to include it in your order. For every 2 pipes ordered, a 3rd will be included in your order FREE of charge. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/4-5-glass-pipe-buy-2-get-1-free

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.