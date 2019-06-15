joshpp29
on June 15th, 2019
good for a little travel bub
$12.99MSRP
-4 inch tall water pipe bubbler -Color: varies -Deep bowl -FREE shipping with all US orders This is a perfect size pipe bubbler whether you are on the go or at home. The pipe measures about 4 inches tall and has ribbon stripes. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/4-5-yellow-blue-bubbler
on June 4th, 2019
small and good
on March 18th, 2019
gooood stuff