miamiheat348
on January 28th, 2019
sick little piece!
This is an awesome classic style bubbler water pipe, and it glows in the dark!. It also has three little glass bumps on the bottom side for cool design and to make easy to hold. This one is sure to impress! -6 inch tall bubbler water pipe -Color: glow in the dark -Deep bowl -Thick and heavy duty glass -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/6-glow-in-the-dark-bubbler
on December 11th, 2018
Good design, sweet colors!
on December 4th, 2018
The glow in the dark in awesome