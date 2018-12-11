johnnyblazeeee
on December 11th, 2018
The glow is super nice on this one!
$29.99MSRP
This is an awesome hammer style bubbler water pipe, and it glows in the dark!. It also has three little glass bumps on the bottom side for cool design and to make easy to hold. This one is sure to impress! 6 inch long bubbler water pipe Color: glow in the dark Deep bowl Thick and heavy duty glass FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/6-glow-in-the-dark-hammer-bubbler
on December 11th, 2018
on December 5th, 2018
rips nice
on December 3rd, 2018
Definitely one of a kind! Love it!