  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. 6" Glow In The Dark Hammer Bubbler

6" Glow In The Dark Hammer Bubbler

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

$29.99MSRP

About this product

This is an awesome hammer style bubbler water pipe, and it glows in the dark!. It also has three little glass bumps on the bottom side for cool design and to make easy to hold. This one is sure to impress! 6 inch long bubbler water pipe Color: glow in the dark Deep bowl Thick and heavy duty glass FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/6-glow-in-the-dark-hammer-bubbler

3 customer reviews

5.03

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.