  5. Tiki Man Hammer Bubbler 5"

Tiki Man Hammer Bubbler 5"

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

5.03
$25.99MSRP

About this product

Tiki Man Hammer Bubbler This is a hammer style glass bubbler that measures about 5 inches in length. It features a chamber with glass accents that make it look like a tiki man. The design on this one is sweet and it is very well made. Two options are available for this glass bubbler: red/yellow or blue/yellow. Features 5 inch hammer bubbler water pipe Color: red/yellow or blue/yellow Tiki man glass hand bubbler Deep bowl Thick and heavy duty glass Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/tiki-man-hammer-bubbler

3 customer reviews

5.03

johnnyblazeeee

Definitely a good quality bub with nice design

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.