KPM420
on February 28th, 2019
so cool!
Tiki Man Hammer Bubbler This is a hammer style glass bubbler that measures about 5 inches in length. It features a chamber with glass accents that make it look like a tiki man. The design on this one is sweet and it is very well made. Two options are available for this glass bubbler: red/yellow or blue/yellow. Features 5 inch hammer bubbler water pipe Color: red/yellow or blue/yellow Tiki man glass hand bubbler Deep bowl Thick and heavy duty glass Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/tiki-man-hammer-bubbler
on February 28th, 2019
so cool!
on December 11th, 2018
Definitely a good quality bub with nice design
on December 3rd, 2018
Love it!