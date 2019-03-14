 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
7" Sherlock Recycler Dab Rig

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

7" Sherlock Recycler Dab Rig This is a sweet water pipe dab rig. This is definitely a step up from mini dab rigs as the height for this measures about 7 inches tall. It rips super smooth and has a sweet Sherlock design. It is similar to our standard 7" Sherlock dab rig, except this one features an awesome recycler on it to help keep water from splashing up. The stripe colors on this dab rig do vary. The joint size is on this rig is 18mm and all orders come with free banger. Features -7 inch tall glass water pipe made from high quality glass -Sherlock design -Color: varies -18mm joint -Free banger -FREE shipping with all US orders

joshpp29

i seriously will not use anything but a recycler after getting this

willslong892

Cool rig, the banger position is good on this one

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.