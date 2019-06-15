 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
8" Boss Glass Beaker Bong

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

5.02
8" Boss Glass Beaker Bong This is a Boss Glass beaker bong water pipe that stands about 8" tall. Boss Glass is a Southern California glass maker that is known for making products of only the highest quality. This bong is no different and is perfect down to every detail. The bong is all clear, and measures about 8 inches tall. It features an ice catcher and matching bowl. Colors for this one are clear/turquoise just as pictured, and the order of course includes bowl and down stem. 8 inch tall Authentic Boss Glass Color: Clear, (turquoise mouth tip) Wide base for optimal balance Straight shot design makes for easy cleaning Ice catcher 14mm Joint FREE bowl piece and down stem included with all orders FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/8-diamond-glass-straight-shooter-bong

2 customer reviews

5.02

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.