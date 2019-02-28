 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Straight Tube Glass Bong 11"

Straight Tube Glass Bong 11"

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

STRAIGHT TUBE GLASS BONG 11" If you are looking for a standard bong to get the job done, than look no further. This one is not flashy, but it is still well made with thick glass and functions very well. It stands about 11 inches tall and features an ice catcher as well. This bong is glass on glass and all orders include a bowl and down stem. Features 11 inches tall Down stem and bowl included colors: clear Free US shipping

2 customer reviews

willslong892

honeycomb perc diffuses well. smooth hits!

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.