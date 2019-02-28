Ldubz38291
on February 28th, 2019
small but good
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
STRAIGHT TUBE GLASS BONG 11" If you are looking for a standard bong to get the job done, than look no further. This one is not flashy, but it is still well made with thick glass and functions very well. It stands about 11 inches tall and features an ice catcher as well. This bong is glass on glass and all orders include a bowl and down stem. Features 11 inches tall Down stem and bowl included colors: clear Free US shipping
on February 28th, 2019
small but good
on December 20th, 2018
honeycomb perc diffuses well. smooth hits!