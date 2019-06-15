About this product

BOSS GLASS HONEYCOMB PERC BONG 11" Here is another sweet bong brought to you by Boss Glass. Not only does this one look amazing, but it functions just as well as it looks. To start, the down stem on this bong features unique downward slits to ensure better water filtration. Then it also has a honeycomb perc that has very clean design. This is truly a one of a kind bong with a double water filtration system is sure to provide you with smooth hits. Lastly, it features a splash guard to ensure no water comes up through the bong. It stands about 11 inches tall. Features Boss Glass 11" tall bong Honeycomb perc Color: Clear (turquoise accents) Wide base for optimal balance 14mm Joint FREE bowl piece and down stem included with all orders FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/boss-glass-bongs/products/boss-glass-honeycomb-perc-bong-11