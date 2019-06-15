 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Boss Glass Honeycomb Perc Bong 11"

Boss Glass Honeycomb Perc Bong 11"

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Boss Glass Honeycomb Perc Bong 11"
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Boss Glass Honeycomb Perc Bong 11"
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Boss Glass Honeycomb Perc Bong 11"
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Boss Glass Honeycomb Perc Bong 11"
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Boss Glass Honeycomb Perc Bong 11"

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

BOSS GLASS HONEYCOMB PERC BONG 11" Here is another sweet bong brought to you by Boss Glass. Not only does this one look amazing, but it functions just as well as it looks. To start, the down stem on this bong features unique downward slits to ensure better water filtration. Then it also has a honeycomb perc that has very clean design. This is truly a one of a kind bong with a double water filtration system is sure to provide you with smooth hits. Lastly, it features a splash guard to ensure no water comes up through the bong. It stands about 11 inches tall. Features Boss Glass 11" tall bong Honeycomb perc Color: Clear (turquoise accents) Wide base for optimal balance 14mm Joint FREE bowl piece and down stem included with all orders FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/boss-glass-bongs/products/boss-glass-honeycomb-perc-bong-11

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.