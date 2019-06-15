joshpp29
on June 15th, 2019
killer pipe
BOUGIE GLASS BASEBALL BAT PIPE Another awesome pipe from Bougie Glass. This is a 4" hand pipe shaped like a baseball bat. It is super well made as with all Bougie Glass pipes and looks sweet. There are two color options available, black and white. The glass on this pipe is thick and heavy duty. Batter Up! Features 4 inch glass pipe made from high quality glass Color: White or Black Authentic Bougie Glass Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/bougie-glass/products/bougie-glass-baseball-bat-pipe
on February 28th, 2019
nice design
on January 3rd, 2019
yazzz!