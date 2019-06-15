 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bougie Glass Dab Rig 7"

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

BOUGIE GLASS SHOWERHEAD DAB RIG 7" This is an authentic Bougie Glass dab rig that stands 7" tall. This is a sweet rig! As with all Bougie pipes, this is very well made with thick glass. This is a really heavy duty glass dab rig and includes sweet turquoise color accents. This one is sure to impress! Unlike most of our other rigs, this one does not come with a quartz banger, but instead comes with a sweet bowl that is designed for this rig and is made by Bougie Glass as well. The quality and function on this bad boy is top notch and will not disappoint! It features a cool glass arch that connects the neck of the dab rig to the base, and the mouth piece is funneled to create a smooth feel when smoking. Features Bougie Glass dab rig Thick, high quality glass 7 inch tall Color: clear with turquoise accents 14mm joint FREE 14mm bowl included FREE shipping with all US orders

gabegio

this rig looks awesome in person. I have never really seen a design like this but I definitely like it and it works well

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.