BOUGIE GLASS SHOWERHEAD DAB RIG 7" This is an authentic Bougie Glass dab rig that stands 7" tall. This is a sweet rig! As with all Bougie pipes, this is very well made with thick glass. This is a really heavy duty glass dab rig and includes sweet turquoise color accents. This one is sure to impress! Unlike most of our other rigs, this one does not come with a quartz banger, but instead comes with a sweet bowl that is designed for this rig and is made by Bougie Glass as well. The quality and function on this bad boy is top notch and will not disappoint! It features a cool glass arch that connects the neck of the dab rig to the base, and the mouth piece is funneled to create a smooth feel when smoking. Features Bougie Glass dab rig Thick, high quality glass 7 inch tall Color: clear with turquoise accents 14mm joint FREE 14mm bowl included FREE shipping with all US orders