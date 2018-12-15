 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Bougie Glass Under the Sea Rig

Bougie Glass Under the Sea Rig

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Bougie Glass Under the Sea Rig

$189.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

-7 inch tall glass water pipe made from high quality glass -Changes color under UV light -Made by Bougie Glass -Wide base for optimal balance -14mm Joint -FREE bowl piece -FREE shipping with all US orders The pictures don't do this justice! This is absolutely a beautiful piece to add to any collection. Truly a piece of art, changes color under black light. We ship items discretely with no outside labeling on the package. All US orders ship free with USPS First-Class Mail®. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/on-sale/products/under-the-sea-water-pipe

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.