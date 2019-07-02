keningeezy
on July 2nd, 2019
holy crap this thing is heavy! it weighs like 4 pounds. definitely the thickest glass bong I have seen.
$120.00MSRP
Diamond Glass 11" 9mm Thick Beaker Bong This bong by Diamond Glass is incredibly thick and heavy duty. As it reads in the title, this bad boy is made with 9mm thick glass. Not only is it made incredibly well, is has color accents and a classic Diamond Glass decal this gives this bong an extra shine. FEATURES: Diamond Glass Beaker Bong 9mm glass thickness 14mm joint size Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-11-9mm-thick-beaker-bong
on June 15th, 2019
super, super clean bong. this thing is amazing!
on June 11th, 2019
this thing is super thick no joke! it weighs like 4 lbs. really good glass work