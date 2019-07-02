 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Diamond Glass 11" 9mm Thick Beaker Bong

Diamond Glass 11" 9mm Thick Beaker Bong

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Diamond Glass 11" 9mm Thick Beaker Bong
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Diamond Glass 11" 9mm Thick Beaker Bong

$120.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Diamond Glass 11" 9mm Thick Beaker Bong This bong by Diamond Glass is incredibly thick and heavy duty. As it reads in the title, this bad boy is made with 9mm thick glass. Not only is it made incredibly well, is has color accents and a classic Diamond Glass decal this gives this bong an extra shine. FEATURES: Diamond Glass Beaker Bong 9mm glass thickness 14mm joint size Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-11-9mm-thick-beaker-bong

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

keningeezy

holy crap this thing is heavy! it weighs like 4 pounds. definitely the thickest glass bong I have seen.

joshpp29

super, super clean bong. this thing is amazing!

gabegio

this thing is super thick no joke! it weighs like 4 lbs. really good glass work

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.