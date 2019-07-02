keningeezy
on July 2nd, 2019
super, super clean design
$180.00MSRP
Diamond Glass 13" 8 Arm Tree Perc Straight Tube Bong Straight tube bongs are always sweet and this one is no different! Brought to you by Diamond Glass, this is a straight tube glass bong that stands about 13 inches tall and has an 8 arm tree perc. Bowl and down stem are included in all orders. FEATURES: Straight tube bong 14mm joint size Authentic Diamond Glass 13" tall Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-13-6-arm-tree-perc-straight-tube-bong
on June 15th, 2019
quality all the way around
on June 11th, 2019
This is the 2nd Diamond bong I have ever owned and it is really amazing!