 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Diamond Glass 13" 8 Arm Tree Perc Straight Tube Bong

Diamond Glass 13" 8 Arm Tree Perc Straight Tube Bong

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Diamond Glass 13" 8 Arm Tree Perc Straight Tube Bong
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Diamond Glass 13" 8 Arm Tree Perc Straight Tube Bong

$180.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Diamond Glass 13" 8 Arm Tree Perc Straight Tube Bong Straight tube bongs are always sweet and this one is no different! Brought to you by Diamond Glass, this is a straight tube glass bong that stands about 13 inches tall and has an 8 arm tree perc. Bowl and down stem are included in all orders. FEATURES: Straight tube bong 14mm joint size Authentic Diamond Glass 13" tall Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-13-6-arm-tree-perc-straight-tube-bong

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

gabegio

This is the 2nd Diamond bong I have ever owned and it is really amazing!

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.