keningeezy
on July 2nd, 2019
a little expensive for a beaker bong, but the quality is still really good.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$120.00MSRP
Diamond Glass 13" Classic Beaker Bong This is a classic beaker bong by Diamond Glass that stands just over a foot tall. This classic design truly never gets old! It ha s 14mm joint size and all orders come with a bowl and down stem. The color of the beaker is all clear, but different accent colors are available. FEATURES Classic beaker bong Diamond Glass 13 inches tall Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-13-classic-beaker-bong
on July 2nd, 2019
a little expensive for a beaker bong, but the quality is still really good.