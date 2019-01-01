 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Diamond Glass 13" Classic Straight Tube Bong

Diamond Glass 13" Classic Straight Tube Bong This is a perfectly made 13 inch straight tube bong brought to you by Diamond Glass. It has a 14mm joint size and all orders include a glass smoking bowl and down stem. This is made with nice thick glass and has classic straight tube bong design. FEATURES Classic straight tube bong 13 inches tall Diamond Glass Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-13-classic-straight-tube

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.