joshpp29
on June 15th, 2019
this rips super smooth! it was a little pricy but can't complain
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$150.00MSRP
Diamond Glass 13" Eight Arm Tree Perc Beaker Bong This Diamond Glass bong is the perfect combination of function and quality. As with all Diamond Glass, the craftsmanship on this bong is spectacular and features a colored bottom beaker. It also features and 8 arm tree perc for extra, extra smooth hits! 14mm joint size for this bong. FEATURES Authentic Diamond Glass beaker bong 14mm joint size 13 inches tall Multiple Colors available Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-8-arm-tree-perc-beaker-bong
on June 15th, 2019
this rips super smooth! it was a little pricy but can't complain
on June 11th, 2019
clean design as with all Diamond Glass