Diamond Glass 14" UFO Perc Beaker Bong
About this product
Diamond Glass 14" UFO Perc Beaker Bong This is a sweet Diamond Glass bong that has a clean design. This bong stands about 14 inches tall and has a unique "UFO" Perc to help with smoother hits. Joint size is 14mm and a down stem and bowl are included. FEATURES Height: 14" UFO Perc Joint size: 14mm Authentic Diamond Glass bong 2 colors available Bowl and Down stem included Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-14-ufo-perc-beaker-bong
