  5. Diamond Glass 15" Black Collared Beaker Bong

Diamond Glass 15" Black Collared Beaker Bong

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

5.03
$120.00MSRP

About this product

Diamond Glass 15" Black Collared Beaker Bong The color on this bong is absolutely spectacular. Both the topaz and blue color options look amazing and are a piece of art. Like all Diamond Glass, this bong functions just as well as it looks. It stands 15 inches tall and features an ice catcher as well. FEATURES 15" tall beaker bong Diamond Glass 14mm joint size Color Varies Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-15-black-collared-beaker-bong

joshpp29

the colors on this bong are spectacular! way to go diamond glass

gabegio

sweet colors on this. i got the "topaz" which is just gold to me, but I was really happy with it!

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.