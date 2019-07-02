keningeezy
on July 2nd, 2019
beautiful!
$120.00MSRP
Diamond Glass 15" Black Collared Beaker Bong The color on this bong is absolutely spectacular. Both the topaz and blue color options look amazing and are a piece of art. Like all Diamond Glass, this bong functions just as well as it looks. It stands 15 inches tall and features an ice catcher as well. FEATURES 15" tall beaker bong Diamond Glass 14mm joint size Color Varies Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-15-black-collared-beaker-bong
on June 15th, 2019
the colors on this bong are spectacular! way to go diamond glass
on June 11th, 2019
sweet colors on this. i got the "topaz" which is just gold to me, but I was really happy with it!