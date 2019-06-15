 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Diamond Glass Ball Perc Incycler 12" Dab Rig Bong

Diamond Glass Ball Perc Incycler 12" Dab Rig Bong

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Diamond Glass Ball Perc Incycler 12" Dab Rig Bong
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Diamond Glass Ball Perc Incycler 12" Dab Rig Bong

$240.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Diamond Glass Ball Perc Incycler 12" Dab Rig Bong This Diamond Glass piece can either be used as a bong or dab rig depending on your preference. This bad boy stands about a foot tall and features an incycler to make for super smooth use. The function on this is absolutely awesome. To boot, this Diamond Glass incycler comes with a bowl and banger, so you can use either one at any time! FEATURES 12" Tall Authentic Diamond Glass Can be used as dab rig or bong banger and bowl included 14mm joint size Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-ball-perc-incycler-dab-rig-bong

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

joshpp29

incredibly heavy duty with amazing function. this is a go!

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.