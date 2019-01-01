 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Diamond Glass Fixed Down Stem Mini Beaker Bong 8"

Diamond Glass Fixed Down Stem Mini Beaker Bong 8"

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

$75.00MSRP

Diamond Glass Fixed Down Stem Mini Beaker Bong 8" Beaker Bongs have been a staple in the smoking industry since the beginning of time. This beaker brought you by Diamond Glass has that timeless look with a touch a modern flair. It has a classic beaker bong design, but includes a fixed down stem instead of the usual pull out one.The fixed down stem in this bong makes for easier cleaning and smooth use. FEATURES 8 inches tall Fixed down stem Authentic Diamond Glass Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-fixed-downstem-mini-beaker

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.